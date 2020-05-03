A ban on tables of more than four people is expected to be relaxed. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: ban on groups of more than 4 at restaurant tables could be relaxed to 8, sources say as Hong Kong considers easing social-distancing measures

  • Proposal was said to be raised at government meeting over the weekend, with health advisers endorsing move and an announcement expected in the week
  • Restrictions on other high-risk premises such as bars and karaoke lounges expected to continue
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:42pm, 3 May, 2020

