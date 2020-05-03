People queue up at a shop in February to buy masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: all Hongkongers to be given masks that can be reused 60 times, government health adviser reveals
- Professor Yuen Kwok-yung mentions move in interview, while source says online registration available for item to be mailed to doorstep
- Yuen also says ban on public gatherings of more than four should be reviewed as it is no longer enforceable
