Hong Kong recorded no new coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records no new cases on Sunday, marking 14 straight days without any local infection
- Over the last two weeks, the city recorded 14 new Covid-19 infections, all imported cases
- Health authorities said the epidemic could only be considered under control if no new cases were reported for at least one or two incubation periods
