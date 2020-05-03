Hong Kong recorded no new coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records no new cases on Sunday, marking 14 straight days without any local infection

  • Over the last two weeks, the city recorded 14 new Covid-19 infections, all imported cases
  • Health authorities said the epidemic could only be considered under control if no new cases were reported for at least one or two incubation periods
Phila Siu
Updated: 4:17pm, 3 May, 2020

