Beachgoers pack at Shek O Beach on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, with warmer spell ahead
- Mercury hits 34 degrees Celsius in Sheung Shui and Tai Po, while the Hong Kong Observatory records a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius
- Temperatures will rise further in the coming week, with a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius over Friday and Saturday, due to southwesterly airstream
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Beachgoers pack at Shek O Beach on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang