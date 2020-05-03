Beachgoers pack at Shek O Beach on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, with warmer spell ahead

  • Mercury hits 34 degrees Celsius in Sheung Shui and Tai Po, while the Hong Kong Observatory records a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius
  • Temperatures will rise further in the coming week, with a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius over Friday and Saturday, due to southwesterly airstream
Zoe Low
Updated: 8:53pm, 3 May, 2020

