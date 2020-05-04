The isolation ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Jordan. Photo: Sam Tsang
No sleep, no family time: Hong Kong’s medical heroes recall deepest fears caring for coronavirus patients
- Doctor who received first of patients from city’s hotpot cluster relives horror of facing the possibility that city was on the cusp of a major outbreak
- He recounts how he had to save time and reduce risks by staying in a hotel, away from family, and how a younger colleague was reduced to tears
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The isolation ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Jordan. Photo: Sam Tsang