Hong Kong is expected to relax its social-distancing rules which limited public gatherings to four people. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax rules on public gatherings

  • Number of people per group to be raised to eight
  • Move comes as other social-distancing rules are loosened and expert says he believes some businesses could reopen soon
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng and Karen Zhang

Updated: 1:56pm, 4 May, 2020

