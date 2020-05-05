A crowd of masked morning commuters walk through Central MTR station on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong-based research institute behind reusable masks for government’s giveaway scheme
- A government source told the Post more than 7 million of the face coverings will be ready for distribution later this month
- The filtration technology developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel won a top European prize in 2018
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
