A crowd of masked morning commuters walk through Central MTR station on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong-based research institute behind reusable masks for government’s giveaway scheme

  • A government source told the Post more than 7 million of the face coverings will be ready for distribution later this month
  • The filtration technology developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel won a top European prize in 2018
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:22am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A crowd of masked morning commuters walk through Central MTR station on Monday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE