Thomas Chan is being transferred from the Lands Department to a new role with the city’s Food and Health Bureau designed to focus on the Covid-19 war. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s Lands Department chief shifts to newly created director position at Food and Health Bureau amid Covid-19 battle

  • Position shift has no relation to recent housing controversies linked to assistant police commissioner, source says
  • Thomas Chan is understood to be the heir apparent to the bureau’s permanent secretary, Elizabeth Tse, when she retires in June
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 10:45pm, 4 May, 2020

