Hong Kong public hospitals begin return of services cancelled because of coronavirus

  • Senior medical officer warns services will struggle to return to ‘pre-epidemic levels’ as staff begin contacting patients for appointments
  • Dr Ian Cheung says city will need to be on permanent alert to guard against resurgence of Covid-19
Victor Ting
Updated: 1:28pm, 5 May, 2020

