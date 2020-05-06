More people will be allowed to celebrate weddings in Hong Kong from Friday as part of the relaxing of social-distancing measures. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: bigger weddings, larger public gatherings, and businesses can reopen as Hong Kong eases social-distancing measures

  • New guidelines issued by Food and Health Bureau outline conditions as city prepares to return to normal
  • Wedding parties can now have 50 people not 20, while number of people in a group doubled to eight
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:32pm, 6 May, 2020

