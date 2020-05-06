Restaurants have had to impose social-distancing measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: earnings for Hong Kong’s food and beverage industry drop by record 31.2 per cent as Covid-19 hammers sector
- Revenue for restaurant sector fell to HK$21.7 billion in the first three months of the year
- Threat of Covid-19 and necessary protective measures weighed on business, government spokesman says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
