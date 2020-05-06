Restaurants have had to impose social-distancing measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: earnings for Hong Kong’s food and beverage industry drop by record 31.2 per cent as Covid-19 hammers sector

  • Revenue for restaurant sector fell to HK$21.7 billion in the first three months of the year
  • Threat of Covid-19 and necessary protective measures weighed on business, government spokesman says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:29pm, 6 May, 2020

