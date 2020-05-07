Doctors say the new American technology will make cross-border and long-distance organ transfer easy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong doctors first in Asia to perform heart transplant using new preservation technology

  • The Organ Care System, invented in the US, protects the beating of a heart and keeps it supplied with blood during transfer for up to 10 hours
  • Dr Timmy Au of Queen Mary Hospital says the technology will allow more heart transplants as well as long-distance transfers of donor organs
Victor Ting
Updated: 9:00am, 7 May, 2020

