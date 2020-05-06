Tens of thousands of Hongkongers have been quarantined, a handful of whom have broken the rules. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: 56 under investigation for trying to flee Hong Kong while under quarantine, reveals health minister Sophia Chan

  • Health secretary Sophia Chan says 173,000 have been sent to quarantine since the coronavirus crisis emerged, but lawmaker criticises supervision regime
  • Four have been jailed for breaking confinement orders, an offence carrying a maximum jail sentence of six months
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:30pm, 6 May, 2020

