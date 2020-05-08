HKU research says a key entry point for the coronavirus into humans is through the eyes. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

University of Hong Kong study finds eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus, up to 100 times more infectious than Sars

  • Researchers from HKU’s school of public health reveal the coronavirus is up to 100 times more infectious through the eyes and airways than Sars
  • Study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine says that explains ‘higher transmissibility’ of Covid-19, compared with the 2003 contagion
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:45am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HKU research says a key entry point for the coronavirus into humans is through the eyes. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE