Ocean Park has been closed since January 26, soon after Hong Kong confirmed its first coronavirus cases. Photo: Edmond So
Ocean Park in Hong Kong may run out of cash by September, CEO warns, but no decision on when the coronavirus shutdown will end
- Struggling attraction’s 3½-month closure for Covid-19 will continue with finances at ‘all-time low’
- But resort could reopen within two weeks of decision that conditions are suitable, Matthias Li says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ocean Park has been closed since January 26, soon after Hong Kong confirmed its first coronavirus cases. Photo: Edmond So