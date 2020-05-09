The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the rituals and traditions of the fasting month in a way never seen before. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

A different kind of Ramadan: Hong Kong Muslims observe fasting month at home, as pandemic measures halt mosque gatherings

  • Festive season goes quiet as mosques cancel communal meals, nighttime prayer sessions
  • Restrictions stay as Hong Kong mosques reopen partially, with limits on number who enter
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:00am, 9 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the rituals and traditions of the fasting month in a way never seen before. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE