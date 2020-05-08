Millions of Hongkongers are expected to receive one of these masks in the coming weeks. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong civil servant in charge of reusable mask giveaway admits transparency shortcomings, promises replacement filter production will go out to tender

  • Annie Choi says she was not ‘sensitive enough’ when she did not initially reveal identity of the CuMask+ manufacturer
  • Contract for production of mask filters will be put out to tender, head of the Innovation and Technology Bureau says
Karen Zhang
Updated: 11:32pm, 8 May, 2020

