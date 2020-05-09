University of Hong Kong researchers used three antivirals on Covid-19 patients in the city and found they were more effective than a single commonly used drug to help those infected. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers find three-drug combination suppresses virus nearly twice as fast as drug held up as major hope against pandemic
- Covid-19 patients on the antivirals are free of their mild-to-moderate symptoms in half the time as those only medicated with HIV drug Kaletra, researchers say
- Expert not involved in the University of Hong Kong study says it represents ‘a step towards finding a much-needed therapy’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
