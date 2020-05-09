Lam Man-hing with his wife Tang Siu-man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘I don’t mind if she doesn’t know me,’ says 70-year-old Hong Kong man caring for wife with dementia

Dementia patients and their carers struggle to cope as pandemic measures disrupt daily routines

Unable to mix with others, some become stressed, depressed, and display behavioural problems

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lam Man-hing with his wife Tang Siu-man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE