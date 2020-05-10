The distress caused by the fear of coronavirus infection, confinement measures and social isolation has taken a toll on Hong Kong couples. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Covid-19 toll on marriage: divorce inquiries on the rise as stay-home measures push Hong Kong couples off the edge

  • Couples cannot cope being cooped up at home, minding kids for an extended period
  • Helplines flooded with calls, family lawyers say more clients asking about divorce
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Updated: 1:15pm, 10 May, 2020

