After three straight days with no infections, Hong Kong recorded at least one imported Covid-19 case on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong records at least one new imported Covid-19 case on Sunday

  • Despite ongoing improvement, health department’s Sophia Chan cautions against lowering guard given volatility in other countries
  • The newest case ends a string of three straight days with no new reported infections
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 2:22pm, 10 May, 2020

