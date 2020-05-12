Some of the free masks being distributed by the government have already been advertised for sale online. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: free masks from Hong Kong government appear for sale online

  • The reusable masks are offered for up to HK$200 each even before they are sent out in HK$320 million bid to combat Covid-19
  • Critics say government should have launched the plan earlier and closed loopholes to stop profiteering
Karen Zhang
Updated: 11:49pm, 12 May, 2020

