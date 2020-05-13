Fears of another coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong could affect plans for schools to resume classes. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: eight relatives of locally infected Covid-19 patient quarantined amid fears of new outbreak cluster in Hong Kong

  • Some of the family members are already showing symptoms
  • Infection of 66-year-old, who had not left the city in three months, could derail plans for schools to resume classes
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Alvin Lum and Olga Wong

Updated: 12:50pm, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fears of another coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong could affect plans for schools to resume classes. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE