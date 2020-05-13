Chinese horseshoe bats are found in China, India, Nepal and Vietnam, among other countries. Photo: Guangdong Entomological Institute
Novel coronavirus most likely came from Asian bat: Hong Kong study
- Microbiologists at University of Hong Kong replicate cell structure of Chinese horseshoe bat’s intestine and successfully infect it
- Taken together with earlier research, the findings indicate the animal may be the original host of the virus, Dr Yuen Kwok-yung says
