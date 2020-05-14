Hong Kong ended a 23-day run of no community coronavirus cases on Tuesday when two people with no recent travel history were recorded as infected. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts doubt new local cases will trigger return to tough preventive measures

  • Sporadic community infections could become the new normal and are no cause for panic, leading medical advisers say
  • But the government should step up testing of residents, doubling the current level to 7,500 per day, argues university microbiologist
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:14am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong ended a 23-day run of no community coronavirus cases on Tuesday when two people with no recent travel history were recorded as infected. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE