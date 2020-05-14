This plastic spatula was immersed in peanut oil at 200 degrees Celsius. Photo: Handout
‘Heat resistant’ plastic spatula melts in boiling oil within minute during Hong Kong Consumer Council tests
- Model from JMJ became deformed and melted, failing to withstand heat of 220 degrees Celsius as claimed
- When 17 spatulas tested were immersed in a boiling sour liquid or alcohol, five failed to meet European requirements
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
