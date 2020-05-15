Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service chief executive Dr Lee Cheuk-kwong (left) with donor “Ah Chung”, and a plasma donation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: call for Hong Kong Covid-19 survivors to donate plasma, which tests show kills infection

  • Current patients’ viral load ‘dramatically lowered’ after application of the antibody-rich liquid
  • But so far, only three packs have been donated
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:00am, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service chief executive Dr Lee Cheuk-kwong (left) with donor “Ah Chung”, and a plasma donation. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE