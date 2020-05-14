Health experts who spoke at the Post’s China Conference on Thursday said it was time for Hong Kong to shift to a coronavirus mitigation strategy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: time for Hong Kong to shift from containment to mitigation, experts say

  • ‘Naive’ to think city is without unidentified cases, coronavirus expert tells China Conference, as panellists make case for shift to mitigation strategy
  • Government adviser reveals talks under way to ease border restrictions with Taiwan, along with Macau and mainland China
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:51pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health experts who spoke at the Post’s China Conference on Thursday said it was time for Hong Kong to shift to a coronavirus mitigation strategy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE