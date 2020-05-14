By 2050, a third of Hong Kong residents aged 80 or over are projected to be afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. Felix Wong
New method to detect Alzheimer’s could identify disease 10 years before onset of symptoms, Hong Kong researchers say
- Approach uses non-invasive MRI scans and was developed by City University team working with Johns Hopkins University in the US
- Human trials already under way and the technique could be ready for public use within three years
