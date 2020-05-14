Consumers need to carefully read the packaging on energy bars, as many only make sense to eat before high-endurance exercise, a Hong Kong watchdog body said on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Fat, sugar and protein, oh my: Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has the not so skinny on energy bar choices
- Watchdog finds 90 per cent of the 38 bars it tested rated as ‘high sugar’ foods, with one containing more than the WHO’s daily recommended allowance
- Group warns bars should not be regarded as a convenient snack or meal replacement
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Consumers need to carefully read the packaging on energy bars, as many only make sense to eat before high-endurance exercise, a Hong Kong watchdog body said on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng