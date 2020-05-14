According to the steering committee’s report, the Hong Kong Genome Project will begin recruiting people in the middle of next year to help build up a database of genome sequences. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong lays out blueprint for future of genomic medicine
- Steering committee gives eight recommendations on way forward for field that is becoming a critical aspect of health care
- It calls for better supervision of tests and says people should not be required to submit test results to insurers to obtain coverage
Topic | Medicine
According to the steering committee’s report, the Hong Kong Genome Project will begin recruiting people in the middle of next year to help build up a database of genome sequences. Photo: Shutterstock