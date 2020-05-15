Heath workers take a break during the screening and testing campaign aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 in Alexandra, a township in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Africa asks Hong Kong to remove its citizens from government quarantine list

  • Consul General Madoda Ntshinga wants approach changed and points to country’s success in dealing with coronavirus
  • South Africa citizens on list alongside Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Nepal
Danny Lee
Updated: 10:48am, 15 May, 2020

