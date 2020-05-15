The man was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Pilot’s positive coronavirus test sparks outbreak fears in Hong Kong after contact with more than a dozen at Princess Margaret Hospital
- The man in his 40s had previously tested negative for Covid-19 after returning to city from London in April
- Pilot was admitted to orthopaedic ward on Thursday ahead of surgery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
