The man was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Pilot’s positive coronavirus test sparks outbreak fears in Hong Kong after contact with more than a dozen at Princess Margaret Hospital

  • The man in his 40s had previously tested negative for Covid-19 after returning to city from London in April
  • Pilot was admitted to orthopaedic ward on Thursday ahead of surgery
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:34pm, 15 May, 2020

