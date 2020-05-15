While two Hong Kong dogs have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, but no evidence exists that canines are capable of transmitting the virus to humans. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: new Hong Kong study finds no evidence of dog-to-human Covid-19 transmission
- Despite two dogs in the city testing positive, researchers believe the probability of owners giving the disease to their pets remains low
- While no evidence of transmission by canines, an intermediate animal is thought likely to have served as a bridge between bats and humans
