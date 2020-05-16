A senior government official is looking at plans to create a ‘travel bubble’ that allows freer movement amid the pandemic between Hong Kong, Macau and a mainland province. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong consider ways to create a ‘travel bubble’ for easier movement across borders

  • Hong Kong looking at colour-coded electronic check being used by Macau, Zhuhai
  • Discussions under way to ease quarantine restrictions as Covid-19 cases come down
Elizabeth Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 May, 2020

