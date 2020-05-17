The critically endangered Hainan gibbon is only found on its namesake island in mainland China. Photo: Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden and Bawangling National Nature Reserve
Critically endangered Hainan gibbons return from brink of extinction, thanks to Hong Kong group’s conservation efforts

  • Population of world’s rarest primate grows from fewer than 10 in 1970 to more than 30
  • Expanding gibbons’ habitat a way to beat risks posed by low birth rate, climate change
Zoe Low
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 May, 2020

