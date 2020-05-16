Health workers take a break during an anti-coronavirus drive in Johannesburg. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong pledges to review quarantine measures for returnees from South Africa after envoy complains policy could be seen as discriminatory

  • Rejecting claims of discrimination, Hong Kong government says current arrangements are prudent and were adopted for sake of public health
  • South African consul questioned why arrivals from Britain and the US, countries hit hard by Covid-19, were allowed to quarantine at home
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:21pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers take a break during an anti-coronavirus drive in Johannesburg. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE