Coronavirus: India joins nations urging Hong Kong to drop policy that automatically sends their citizens into quarantine camps
- Indian Consulate tells health officials to allow returnees from South Asian country to quarantine at home, as deployed for those coming back from Britain and US
- South African consul general in city says the policy for Hong Kong residents returning from overseas could be seen as discriminatory
