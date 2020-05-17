Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of Hong Kong University discusses how surgical mask partitions effectively reduced the transmission of the coronavirus between hamsters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: hamster research proof effectiveness of masks ‘huge’ in Covid-19 battle, Hong Kong scientists say
- Hamsters placed in adjoining cages with infected subjects were infected at a 66.7 per cent rate; the introduction of a barrier saw the percentage drop to 16.7
- ‘It shows very clearly that if infected hamsters or humans … put on masks, they actually protect other people,’ HKU’s Dr Yuen Kwok-yung says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of Hong Kong University discusses how surgical mask partitions effectively reduced the transmission of the coronavirus between hamsters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse