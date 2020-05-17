Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of Hong Kong University discusses how surgical mask partitions effectively reduced the transmission of the coronavirus between hamsters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: hamster research proof effectiveness of masks ‘huge’ in Covid-19 battle, Hong Kong scientists say

  • Hamsters placed in adjoining cages with infected subjects were infected at a 66.7 per cent rate; the introduction of a barrier saw the percentage drop to 16.7
  • ‘It shows very clearly that if infected hamsters or humans … put on masks, they actually protect other people,’ HKU’s Dr Yuen Kwok-yung says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:25pm, 17 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of Hong Kong University discusses how surgical mask partitions effectively reduced the transmission of the coronavirus between hamsters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE