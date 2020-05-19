Hong Kong is expected to extend its social-distancing measures for another two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to relax social distancing restrictions for religious groups, but other rules extended over risk from new local coronavirus cluster
- Government sources say religious centres will be allowed to hold services at 50 per cent capacity
- Karaoke bars and nightclubs could be allowed to reopen in a week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong is expected to extend its social-distancing measures for another two weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee