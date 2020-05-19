The mask subsidy scheme is part of a HK$30 billion government package announced in February to help the city’s health care sector combat the deadly coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong surgical mask manufacturers to begin supplying government from late May under subsidy scheme
- More than 40 million masks will be produced every month once all 20 production lines are at full capacity, according to the commerce bureau
- A mask shortage in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak prompted the government to roll out a HK$1.5 billion subsidy scheme to encourage local production
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
