Hong Kong recorded no new Covid-19 cases on May 20. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records another infection-free day as relaxing of social-distancing measures set to continue

  • Wednesday marks third consecutive day without a confirmed case, after three were imported from Pakistan on Sunday
  • But areas of city’s High Court forced to close for cleaning as man wearing medical surveillance bracelet found on premises
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:58pm, 20 May, 2020

