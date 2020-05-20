Lai Chi Wo Village is undergoing a restoration to provide accommodation for tourists and other visitors. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong government hands HK$20 million to two conservation projects restoring Hakka village and a wetland area home to rare wildlife

  • Countryside Conservation Office funding will go towards building accommodation at New Territories blighted by vacant homes, and the Sha Lo Tung wetland area
  • Minister calls for other conservation groups to bid for slice of HK$1 billion to benefit the city’s natural landscape
Topic |   Conservation
Zoe Low
Updated: 10:32pm, 20 May, 2020

