Lai Chi Wo Village is undergoing a restoration to provide accommodation for tourists and other visitors. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong government hands HK$20 million to two conservation projects restoring Hakka village and a wetland area home to rare wildlife
- Countryside Conservation Office funding will go towards building accommodation at New Territories blighted by vacant homes, and the Sha Lo Tung wetland area
- Minister calls for other conservation groups to bid for slice of HK$1 billion to benefit the city’s natural landscape
Topic | Conservation
