Coronavirus: Hong Kong records at least two new Covid-19 cases, both with European travel history: sources

  • One testing positive had recently travelled to England, while the other had been to the Netherlands, according to a source
  • Friday’s two known coronavirus positives takes the city’s overall tally to at least 1,065
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:03pm, 22 May, 2020

