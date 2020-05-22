At least two new imported cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Hong Kong on Friday, according to sources. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records at least two new Covid-19 cases, both with European travel history: sources
- One testing positive had recently travelled to England, while the other had been to the Netherlands, according to a source
- Friday’s two known coronavirus positives takes the city’s overall tally to at least 1,065
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
