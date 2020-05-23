Global Funeral Parlour has apologised to the families affected by the mix-up. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong funeral parlour mixes up corpses, wrongly cremating one before the family can say goodbye
- ‘Devastated’ Global Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom admits botched handling of two corpses, apologises to grieving families
- Police say no criminality involved and classify the incident as miscellaneous
