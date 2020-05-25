Ozone formed in the Pearl River Delta can be carried by wind to Hong Kong, particularly before a typhoon. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong researchers to study ozone formation, PM2.5 in Greater Bay Area to check air pollution
- Environmental Protection Department is embarking on a three-year project to assess the causes of ozone formation in Greater Bay Area
- Professor Steve Yim from Chinese University plans to track particulate matters that affect people with lung and heart problems in Pearl River Delta
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
