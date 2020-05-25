People run for shelter after getting caught in the storm in Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong braces for flash flooding as forecaster issues red and amber rain alerts, and education chiefs suspend afternoon schools

  • Observatory issues warning at 10.35am as heavy rain hits city
  • Education Bureau says afternoon schools will be suspended but other schools will stay open as normal
Phila Siu
Updated: 11:52am, 25 May, 2020

