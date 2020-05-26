Zhong Nanshan plans to visit Hong Kong in August. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s ‘Sars hero’ Zhong Nanshan urges Hong Kong to relax border controls with mainland and Macau

  • Leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan also praises Hong Kong for its efforts to defeat the coronavirus, saying city has ‘done beautifully’
  • He says mutually recognised health system between Hong Kong and the mainland could enable cross-boundary travellers to skip quarantine
Victor Ting and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:02am, 26 May, 2020

