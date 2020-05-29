Hong Kong has recorded its highest daily total of new coronavirus infections since April 13, but the run of no local cases continues, says a government source. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records 13 imported infections, but 15-day streak without local transmission remains intact
- Government source reveals highest daily count of cases since April 13, although run of no local cases extends into a third week
- New cases from Pakistan emerge on the day Hong Kong further eases social-distancing restrictions, with karaoke bars among the venues allowed to reopen
