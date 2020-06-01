Travellers at the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge Hong Kong Port in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to get its own health code system for travels to Guangdong, Macau after Covid-19 border restrictions are lifted

  • A source says the system, meant to certify whether a traveller is free from coronavirus, will not contain transfer of any personal data
  • Authorities in Macau and Zhuhai have their own health code systems in place since May 10
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:00am, 1 Jun, 2020

